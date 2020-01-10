More than 30 clients were in September supposed to have travelled for Hajj and Umrah via the agency owned by Fazila Malek. But the pilgrimage was cancelled allegedly due to changes to the booking process.
Malek had allegedly promised to refund the money but nothing materialised.
One of the agency’s clients, Rafieq Saville, said he paid R53500 for the trip for himself and his wife.
He said a week before the pilgrimage, Malek told him the Saudi Ministry had changed its booking format for Hajj and Umrah to an online portal.