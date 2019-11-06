Court issues arrest warrant for healer who allegedly conned gran of R1m in jewellery









File photo: Pexels Durban - A warrant of arrest has been issued for a man accused of conning an Avoca grandmother of her jewellery worth over R1 million. The trial of Charlie Sadie Ndeketa, also known as Abdul, was due to start in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. But the matter did not proceed after Ndeketa, who was charged with theft and fraud, failed to arrive. He was due to testify. His attorney, T Mlondo, told the court he was not sure what happened. “His cellphone is on voicemail. Normally, a day before his appearances, he calls me, so it’s unlikely he is absconding. I am concerned.” The case was adjourned to next week.

Last month, Bhagwanti Gobind, 74, testified that she turned to traditional healers to cure her of illnesses that included body pain and teeth problems.

She said after she saw an advert about a traditional healer, she called the number out of desperation.

The next day, a man named Yusuf went to her home. He requested jewellery, which he claimed he would take to the beach and pray with for her health.

She said she gave him jewellery on various occasions.

“I gave him more and the next time he came, I gave more. Each time he came to my home I would give him more and more jewellery. He would always say he would return the jewellery once the prayer was complete. He came about six or seven times to my home. At one stage, I even borrowed from my husband’s sister and gave it just so I could be cured.”

The jewellery was allegedly worth more than R1 million.

After a few days, she said Yusuf sent Abdul (Ndeketa) to her home.

She sensed something was amiss and told her son. Ndeketa was arrested, and Yusuf cannot be located.

POST