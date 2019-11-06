Durban - A warrant of arrest has been issued for a man accused of conning an Avoca grandmother of her jewellery worth over R1 million.
The trial of Charlie Sadie Ndeketa, also known as Abdul, was due to start in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.
But the matter did not proceed after Ndeketa, who was charged with theft and fraud, failed to arrive. He was due to testify.
His attorney, T Mlondo, told the court he was not sure what happened. “His cellphone is on voicemail. Normally, a day before his appearances, he calls me, so it’s unlikely he is absconding. I am concerned.”
The case was adjourned to next week.