Gavel. Durban - CONGREGANTS of a Chatsworth church have obtained a court order against a school after it allegedly denied them access to conduct weekly services. For 15 years, the Temple of Jerusalem, which has 60 members, used three classrooms at Summit Primary for prayer meetings and Sunday morning services. But last February, they were unable to conduct a midweek prayer meeting after they were allegedly locked out of the building. This came as a surprise to the church. They claimed they had paid the monthly rent timeously. According to the church’s court application, it had a lease agreement that had not been renewed. It subsequently requested the school to furnish an equitable lease agreement which it allegedly failed to do so.

The church claimed it continued to pay the monthly rental and added rental increases without being requested to do so.

On February 3, 2019, during a Sunday morning service, the school served the church with a letter regarding usage times.

Ten days later, the school allegedly placed locks on the doors of the rooms. Despite pleas to have the premises unlocked, the school allegedly refused.

A legal letter was drafted, which the church handed to the school’s legal representative but claimed there was no response.

The congregants ended up standing outside the locked premises to worship.

The next day, when members arrived for a morning service, the school’s main gate was locked. The church then sought relief from the courts.

In the founding affidavit, Pastor Eugene Perumal said there was a history of victimisation by the school. He claimed that on one Sunday, the security guard was instructed not to allow him on the premises. Following protests, he was allowed momentary access. He was escorted by the police to remove perishables from the church.

A memorandum was also sent to the chairperson of the school governing body. It called for the SGB to immediately remedy its actions.

“We feed hungry people every Saturday morning and their food supply is stored on the premises. You have treated Pastor Eugene Perumal like a criminal you have caused public humiliation, pain and suffering and stress by your unlawful actions,” read the memorandum.

An interim order was granted on February 18. The school was directed to remove all the locks leading to the property. Alternatively, it had to deliver the access keys to the gates. It was also ordered to pay the costs of the attorney.

A rule nisi was issued - calling the school to show cause, if any, as to why an order should not be granted.

The school failed to do so and the interim order was made final.

Speaking to the POST, Perumal claimed the school wanted them out because of other financial opportunities it wished to explore.

“It is disappointing we have to suffer because of a capitalist regime. Last Sunday afternoon, they tried to lock me out again. How many times do we have to go through this? We are a religious organisation and we have the right to use government property.”

When asked if he considered relocating the church, he said: “This has been our place of worship for almost 16 years. We have made it our home. We carpeted the area, painted the walls and invested time and money into making the place our own.”

Eight churches currently operate from the school.

Bruce Moodley, chairperson of the SGB, said he did not have issues with the other churches. He said usage times were issued to all the tenants and they needed to be adhered to.

“Their usage times are strictly Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings. The allegation that he was locked out last week is not true. The pastor also refuses to sign a lease. This is a legal matter as there are deeper issues.”

Perumal said Moodley’s comments were nonsense and the court order spoke for itself.

“What they are offering us is a biased lease. We are not permanent tenants of the school but use the premises a few days a week. To date, they have failed to produce an equitable agreement.”

He said they were not abusing the usage times and only hold services on a Monday, Thursday and Sunday and on an odd occasion held special services.

