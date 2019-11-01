DA ‘stands to lose Indian support’: Analysts









Political analyst Imraan Buccus. Durban - Political analysts believe that factional battles within the DA could cost the official opposition party at the polls. Last week, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigned from the party shortly after former DA leader Helen Zille was appointed as chairperson of the DA’s federal council. His resignation was followed by those of party leader Mmusi Maimane and DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip. Political analyst Imraan Buccus believes the DA has taken a decision to appease the white electorate at the expense of black voters. “It is evident that there has been a dramatic shift to the right in the DA and they have been captured by rightwingers. Furthermore, the DA seems unwilling to accommodate debates on the race question. “In this context, it would be hard to imagine how the DA will continue to win the support of Indian South Africans, particularly the working class, unless, presumably, under the leadership of (John) Steenhuisen, the DA is able to reinvent itself. If they cannot re-imagine their version of liberalism with a focus on social upliftment, it is unlikely that they will attract a large number of Indian voters.”

Analyst Bheki Mngomezulu said infighting in the party could have caused it irreparable harm.

“As the 2021 local government election approaches, and as the 2024 general elections approach, the party stands to lose votes due to the electorate’s lack of confidence. In the case of KwaZulu-Natal, the DA will lose significantly.

“While the votes from other racial groups are as important, the party will lose more Indian votes. This is mainly due to the fact that these votes are usually contested by the DA, IFP and the ANC. As the ANC regroups, and as the IFP reclaims its position in KZN, they both stand to gain.”

Lubna Nadvi disagreed. The academic was of the view that people voted on the basis of service delivery and not who led the party. “The DA has been effective with service delivery in the past and I don’t think it would change. I believe the Indian electorate are more sophisticated than that. But it could be that people see this as the DA not taking care of members of colour. However, it is hard to predict and only the next polls will tell.”

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu said the shift in the DA could be seen as a positive for Indian South Africans. “All they need to do is focus on growing the party into a cohesive unit and work on a clear policy that speaks to all people. I think now that Zille is back in, she will bring them back to their traditional base.”

DA MP Haniff Hoosen assured voters that despite the resignations the party was continuing with the work “that they were elected to do”. He said in the previous election the support from the Indian community had been at the highest level in the party’s history. With the appointment of Steenhuisen as DA parliamentary leader, Hoosen was confident Indian votes would be retained.

“The election of Steenhuisen is a positive step and an indication that we are already starting to see the stabilisation of the party, and soon the other two vacancies will be filled.”

Haniff highlighted that Steenhuisen hailed from KZN and had started his political career as MP for Chatsworth, and was later deployed to Phoenix and Stanger. “His experience and in-depth understanding of the needs and concerns of the Indian community is a huge benefit for the DA in KZN. The DA has already begun a process of preparing for the next election and it is unlikely that our support in the Indian community will be reduced.”

He emphasised that the DA remained committed to ensuring that the voices of its supporters were heard in legislatures and councils across the country.

