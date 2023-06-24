TWO years ago, Neo Mothopeng was nursing his newborn son in the early hours one morning when he suddenly yearned for his dad’s guidance in fatherhood. Mothopeng always had a turbulent relationship with his dad, and never felt loved by him. This revelation led him to desire better for himself and other emerging fathers. And so the idea for the Daddy Awards South Africa was born.

The initiative is aimed at celebrating and encouraging positive, active fatherhood in South Africa. Mothopeng said the awards were founded around the time that the Covid-19 pandemic hit. “It goes back to my growing up years. I am from a nuclear family but I always had issues with love regarding my father. I always wanted a relationship with my dad, but I never had this up until his passing. We just couldn't make things right. “That night when I was nursing my son I wished my dad was there to help me navigate what it was to become a father. A thought came to me that there must be a ‘daddy of the year’ out there who successfully navigates these matters.

“So the idea sparked to find these fathers and bring them to the fore so that they could share their wisdom on how bringing a child into the world, and help raise him or her. “I started investigating and researching ideas. Today we have a small team, a researcher and a writer, and we are trying to build this community. We want to make it into something that will really make a change within our society and towards the men who would like to participate in what we believe is more than an awards ceremony, but a movement.” Mothopeng, who was born and raised in Katlehong in the east rand of Johannesburg, nowlives in Fourways with his wife and son. He works in the advertising industry.

Mothopeng said the awards sought to recognise and celebrate fathers who were present as well as active in their children's lives, and who were making a positive impact in their families and communities. “Through the movement, we want to challenge the negative stereotypes and celebrate the men who are committed to being positive role models for the next generation. The awards will highlight the positive impact that involved fathers can have on their children's lives and encourage men to take an active role in their children's upbringing." According to a statement, the Daddy Awards South Africa will be held annually, and it will be open to all fathers who live in South Africa.

The categories for the awards include: – Single Daddy of the Year: A daddy who is raising a child or children alone. – Non-Resident Daddy of the Year: A daddy who does not stay at home with his child or children but always plays an active role.

– Unemployed Daddy of the Year: A daddy who does not work but is always there for his child or children and always plays an active role. – Special Needs Daddy of the Year: A daddy with disabilities or special needs but always plays an active role in his child or children’s lives. – Daddy of the Year: This is an all-rounder category; all daddies are automatically into Daddy of the Year.

The awards also recognise fathers who have overcome significant challenges in their lives, such as addiction or incarceration, and have gone on to become positive role models for their children and communities. To nominate a good dad, visit www.daddyawardssouthafrica.co.za The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on October 21.