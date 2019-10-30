A file picture of Damon Beard at the Glenwood High School to delivering 01 of the 100 trees to commemorate World Environment Day. With the help from Mondi, The Durban Botanic Gardens, Reaction Unit South Africa, and Key Pinetown. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - Social media users have expressed sadness following the news that East Coast Radio jock Damon Beard will be on air for the last time in November. Beard who has been on air for over 28 years announced on Wednesday morning that he would be relocating to the UK.

In an article posted on ECR website, Beard said: “Working at East Coast Radio has been nothing short of incredible. After 28 years, it feels like I only started my radio career yesterday. I’m proud of my own personal achievements in that time, but most importantly, my humanitarian initiative, the Big Favour, which I started 17 years ago and has been on air every week since then. With the assistance of some amazing sponsors, being able to help and make a difference in the lives of so many people in KZN, makes me unbelievably happy. I hope that the legacy of my Big Favour continues indefinitely. I’m super excited to take on some phenomenal radio opportunities I’ve been offered abroad, and at the same time see where the next part of my journey takes me".

Beard’s last show will be on Thursday, 14 November between 6pm – 9pm. East Coast Radio’s Managing Director Boni Mchunu wished Beard all the best in his new journey.

Here are some reactions from social media users: