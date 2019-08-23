Triple murder accused Colin Pillay. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency ANA)

Durban - Denisha Govindasamy was the “catalyst” in the relationship between her mother and triple murder accused Colin Pillay. This emerged during Pillay’s trial in the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

Pillay, 46, a tow truck driver, is accused of killing Denisha, 22, her mother, Jane, 45, and sister Nikita, 16, at their flat in Longbury, Phoenix, on September 20, 2018.

Their bodies were found by Jane’s husband, Sagren.

Cellphone records showed that Pillay and Jane - who were dating for nine years - did not communicate with each other from September 14 to 19, because he called her a “whore”.

He found out that Jane, who was married, was having an affair with another person.

The record showed that the first time they spoke telephonically was on the morning of the murders.

Pillay claimed he could not remember their conversation but remembered that Jane was unable to contact Denisha.

Advocate Cheryl Naidu said it was the State’s version that Pillay could not remember the conversation because he had an argument with Jane about her affair and threatened to kill her and her daughters. Naidu said Jane was trying to call Denisha to warn her.

“Denisha was not an obstacle but a threat, because when she moved into the home two months ago, he (Pillay) stopped going to the house.”

This resulted in his relationship with Jane to cool off and she found someone else.

“Denisha was the catalyst in your relationship. You stabbed her in a frenzied manner and in anger, compared to how you killed Jane and Nikita.”

Naidu said he took Denisha to the bedroom, folded her like a doll, and pushed her into a cupboard.

By this time Nikita had arrived home from school and Pillay killed her, Naidu told the court.

“Therefore, her blood was found on your jeans.”

He thereafter waited for Jane.

Pillay denied the State’s version.

“I got a short-term memory problem. I have to think, really think, before I remember.”

Earlier in the day, Judge Philip Nkosi and Naidu grappled to understand Pillay’s version of events - as his plea statement and evidence-in-chief were riddled with inaccuracies.

He initially told the court that on the morning of the murders, he dropped off a tow truck in Southgate and returned to his other girlfriend, Wendy Moodley’s, home.

When their daughter returned from school just after 2pm, he went to the car wash in Longbury.

But in his evidence, he claimed that before going to Moodley’s home he stopped at the car wash first.

He then told the court he was also fishing on the day of the murders. But in his evidence, he claimed he went fishing on the night of September 21.

In his plea, he accused the police of “tubing” him with a glove twice and assaulting him, on the way from Kams Guest Lodge, where he was found, to the Phoenix police station.

But in his evidence, he stated it was five times.

When questioned, he said he could not remember because the “tubing” led to him “dying and coming alive again”.

Naidu said Pillay chose to remember what was beneficial to the case and chose not to remember what was detrimental to the case.

“I am so confused. I am here for something I did not do. I don’t know where to start,” said Pillay.

The records further stated that he texted Jane every morning, but on September 21 he did not. He said he did not have airtime and was sleeping.

He also did not like to message Jane when Wendy was around.

Pillay, however, sent text messages and made calls to other numbers.

Naidu put it to Pillay that he never attempted to contact Jane because he knew she was already dead.

To this, he said: “I was sleeping. I was not dreaming somebody killed Jane.”

