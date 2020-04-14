Decomposed body found in Phoenix park

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a decomposed person was found in a park in Phoenix over the Easter long weekend. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala police officers from the Durban Search and Rescue and Metro police search and rescue, along with other roleplayers were called out to Woodview Park on Saturday afternoon. "The body of an unknown decomposed man was found.The victim's hands and feet were bound together with wire," said Gwala. She said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and no arrests had been made. Phoenix tabloid reported that the police had been pursuing a house robber when the discovery was made, and that the victim was believed to be a vagrant.

However Gwala said this has not been established as the body is decomposed.

In a separate incident, the body of a man believed to be in his early 50s was found in Gandhi Luthuli Peace Park in Phoenix in January.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA their operations centre received a call just after 7:30am from a service station employee reporting the discovery.

"On arrival Reaction Officers found the man's lifeless body lying on the ground in an open area of the park.

"The deceased who appears to be in his late forties or early fifties was found barefoot. He is dressed in an orange T-shirt and his underpants," said Balram.

In a third incident, a newly married man - Mickyle Chinsamy - was killed during an apparent robbery near the Rydalvale Sports Grounds in Phoenix.

POST