Durban - KwaZulu Natal police said no arrests have been made after the body of a decomposed baby was found on a roof of a garage in the Point area in Durban.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the body was found on the roof of a garage at a block of flat in the Point area.
"Point SAPS are investigating concealment of birth and no arrests have been made," said Mbele.
Five days ago police said members of the SAPS and Metro Search & Rescue as well as Life Response emergency services were called out to recover the foetus at New Pier, near Wedge Beach.
Open Arms SA's Youandi Gilain appealed to desperate, expectant mothers to seek advice on where they can leave their babies.