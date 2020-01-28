Decomposed body of baby found on roof in Durban's Point area









Picture: Pixabay Durban - KwaZulu Natal police said no arrests have been made after the body of a decomposed baby was found on a roof of a garage in the Point area in Durban. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the body was found on the roof of a garage at a block of flat in the Point area. "Point SAPS are investigating concealment of birth and no arrests have been made," said Mbele. Five days ago police said members of the SAPS and Metro Search & Rescue as well as Life Response emergency services were called out to recover the foetus at New Pier, near Wedge Beach. Open Arms SA's Youandi Gilain appealed to desperate, expectant mothers to seek advice on where they can leave their babies.

She told The Mercury: "There are so many homes that offer assistance. Here at Open Arms SA, we have a baby safe where mothers can drop off their babies without feeling ashamed."

Next week a Newlands mother who faces attempted murder charges for dumping her newborn baby girl in a stormwater drain in Newlands East a year ago will appear in court.

The woman, who cannot be identified, is currently out on bail.

The incident took place at the corner of Barracuda Road and Herring Circle.

The four-hour rescue of the baby went viral on social media.

It is alleged that the child's father was a married man.

Shortly after the arrest the child's biological father and his wife came forward saying that he lied to the child's mother that he was unmarried and that she had lied she had a miscarriage.

