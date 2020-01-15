Durban - Rumours on social media that community activist Yousuf Ahmed Deedat who was shot in the head outside Verulam court has since died are unconfirmed.
According to KZN police Colonel Thembeka Mbele according to their knowledge Deedat was still alive in hospital by Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier today Mbele confirmed a case of attempted murder was opened at Verulam SAPS following the shooting and the motive unknown.
"It is alleged a 65-year-old man and his wife were walking toward Verulam Family Court this morning at 08:30 when an unknown suspect opened fire, wounding the male victim on the head. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction," said Mbele.
Deedat,65, was on his way to the Verulam Family Court on Wednesday morning when he came under attack.