Deedat death claims false: police









Durban - Rumours on social media that community activist Yousuf Ahmed Deedat who was shot in the head outside Verulam court has since died are unconfirmed. According to KZN police Colonel Thembeka Mbele according to their knowledge Deedat was still alive in hospital by Wednesday afternoon. Earlier today Mbele confirmed a case of attempted murder was opened at Verulam SAPS following the shooting and the motive unknown. "It is alleged a 65-year-old man and his wife were walking toward Verulam Family Court this morning at 08:30 when an unknown suspect opened fire, wounding the male victim on the head. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The suspect drove away in an unknown direction," said Mbele. Deedat,65, was on his way to the Verulam Family Court on Wednesday morning when he came under attack.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, whose paramedics were first to arrive on scene described Deedat's condition as critical.

He said Deedat had been shot in the head and had to airlifted to hospital once stablised.

Speaking more about the shooting, Balram said: "On arrival the victim was found lying face down on the pavement. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to his head," said Balram.

"According to witnesses Deedat was walking towards the court when he was approached by another male who drew a firearm and shot him once before fleeing the vicinity on foot.

"A security officer who witnessed the incident pursued the suspect who got into an awaiting white Mazda car on Groom Street and sped off. The victim was stabilized on scene by paramedics," said Balram.

