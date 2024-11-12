Determination drives Hilton College’s new rowing captain

AAHIL Ali Khan Girdhurparsadh has faced challenges that would test the resolve of even the strongest individuals. But he faced his challenges and was recently announced as the rowing captain of Hilton College. Weeks before his fifth birthday, Aahil and his grandfather were involved in a vehicle fire. Both were burnt extensively, with Aahil suffering "full-thickness burns".

"They were miraculously saved by the medical team led by veteran surgeon Dr M Pillay at Chatsmed Life Hospital," said the 17-year-old's dad, Sewraj Girdhurparsadh, of Hilton. He said Aahil’s surgeries were ongoing and were mostly done during the school holidays. These procedures, said Girdhurparsadh, would continue until he reached adulthood. “Extensive physiotherapy under the stewardship of Jitesh Gopal, Shalin Moodley and specialist physiotherapist Razia Peer afforded Aahil much use of his hands.”

Girdhurparsadh, 54, a retired businessman, said with the support of his peers, parents and teachers, his son flourished at primary school at Cowan House and then at Hilton College. “We, as parents, are proud of his milestones, more so with his accolades this year. He was awarded his service tie and was chosen to head the portfolio on sustainability at Hilton College. “Being chosen as the captain of rowing, a sport that requires you to be super fit, is most remarkable considering his challenges. Aahil has proven that anything can be achieved, irrespective of circumstances.”

Aahil, 17, a Grade 11 pupil, said when he first joined rowing three years ago, he was a coxswain (guides the boat and navigates the boat). “These people don’t actively row. I later started rowing but this did not come easy. My hands couldn’t properly grip the blade due to it not closing fully. In addition, when the blades got wet, I couldn’t hold them at all. It just slipped. “That’s when my coach told me to wear gloves. At first, it was a bit difficult for me because socially wearing gloves is looked down upon in rowing.

“My parents told me that other rowers’ opinions do not matter, and I started using gloves. It became my sort of identity within the South African rowing community.” He said he was still “a work in progress” in terms of strength. “My efforts will be tested at the upcoming regattas. I have had to work a bit harder than other boys in my crew because I have always felt like the weakest link. This has pushed me to work harder on my technical aspect of rowing rather than my strength.”

He said he was selected as the rowing captain for 2025 after a voting process. Members of the rowing club, he said, also recommended him for the role due to his experience within the club. “My role as a captain won’t be to lead alone but rather lead with other senior rowers in the club.”

He said he would like to grow the club back to where it once was and his role would be fundamental in rebuilding the club and sport that he loved. Aahil said rowing competitively in South Africa mainly took place on the Roodeplaat Dam located just outside of Pretoria. He said they practised at the Midmar Dam three to five times a week, depending on weather conditions. They also practised on rowing machines.

“I hope to achieve podiums at upcoming regattas with my crew; and for the club to flourish with more rowers joining.” He is enrolled in the A-level subjects (subjects that are relevant to one's degree and acceptable internationally at universities) at Hilton College. His aim is to become a physiotherapist.