Devastated 'Teddy Mafia' wants justice for son's killing

Durban - The father of the man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Shallcross on Thursday night, said his family was devastated following the tragedy. Devendren Lionel Pillay, 32, the son of Yaganathan Pillay aka Teddy Mafia, died in hospital following a drive-by shooting outside his home. Claudene Rampersad, 32, was also shot in the drive-by and later died in hospital. Pillay said all he knows is that someone drove past his house and opened fire on his son. He said he was unaware of the details surrounding the incident and was awaiting for more information from police.

Pillay said his family were taking the incident "very bad".

Devendren is the second eldest of six children.

His funeral is expected to take place on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed charges of murder had been opened at Chatsworth SAPS following the drive-by shooting.

''Two people have succumbed to their injuries at local hospitals following a drive by shooting in Shallcross.

" It is alleged that on March 12 at 21:00, a group of people were standing along the pavement on Alpine Drive in Shallcross when a vehicle drove past them.

The occupants began firing at the people injuring a female and a male. Both victims were transported via private vehicles to two hospitals."

She said no arrests had been made.

Amawele Emergency Services spokesman Sivan Subramodey said both received medical attention on the scene and were rushed to the hospital. Pillay died at Chatsmed Hospital while Claudene died at RK Khan Hospital.

