Devi Sankaree Govender bids Carte Blanche farewell. Durban - Investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender will bid farewell to Carte Blanche after 18 years. Govender who will make her last appearance on the show on Sunday, January 26, has decided to explore new career opportunities. In addition to its usual news and human interest stories, Carte Blanche said it would celebrate Govender's immense contribution to the show during the broadcast. Jan du Plessis, Director of M-Net Channels said in a statement: “As this chapter in Devi’s life journey closes, we would like to express our gratitude for the zest and passion she brought to Carte Blanche, our channel and the M-Net family. “With her trademark dynamite Carte Blanche probes, Devi has made an immeasurable impact on our society as a whole. We will miss her presence on our iconic Sunday night line-up, but wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Carte Blanche Executive Producer Wynand Grobler said Govender had the unique ability to make complete sense of complicated issues of an investigative nature whether these be financial, consumer or legislative

"We have the utmost respect for the way she carried out Carte Blanche’s principle of ‘truth brings change’ and never backed down to get difficult questions answered. Devi’s legacy will remain," said Grobler.

Carte Blanche has been engrained in Devi’s DNA since she watched its very first episode in 1988. Growing up in the small town of Umzinto on the KwaZulu Natal South Coast, the show resonated so strongly with the 15-year-old Devi that she proudly pronounced to her family that she would one day be part of the Carte Blanche team.

Her dream became a reality in January 2002.

Her first assignment was to cover a story about the the horrific rape of nine-month-old Baby Tsepang.

“Working on Carte Blanche has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” said Govender who has nabbed several prestigious awards.

“It led me into the hearts, minds and homes of our people. It allowed me to ask tough questions in my own, straightforward style and I worked with the best in the business – individuals who are passionate about the show and our country and who often put their lives on the line to give our viewers the right to see it all. My fondest memories of the show will always be tied to pinning down the bad guys. That’s what I do best. But I also loved the celebrity interviews. Lionel Richie brought out the 80s schoolgirl in me when I got to show off my toneless singing voice.”

During her 18 year stint on Carte Blanche, Devi has raised two children, joined boards like Business and Arts South Africa, and completed an MBA degree.

“When my daughter finished matric last year and received a golf scholarship to the US, I instinctively knew, that it was time to tick off more items on my bucket list. It was an incredibly difficult decision to move on, but I will always remember what Trevor Noah told me during our interview in New York: ‘Once you think you are at the top, then you should be finding the place where you are at the bottom.’ I look forward to the future but will never forget my past."

