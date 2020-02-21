Did mom have premonition before M7 fatal crash?









Lydia Naidoo Durban - LYDIA Naidoo was in the prime of life. She had registered to study towards a Bachelor of Education degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and looked forward to her children’s 16th and 21st birthdays. However, her dreams were snatched after she died in an accident. On February 7, Naidoo, of Pinetown, was on her way to drop off her daughter Kiara at school. They were travelling on the M7, near the N3 off-ramp, when her car and another collided.

Garrith Jamieson, from Rescue Care Paramedics, said both cars then veered towards the centre median and collided with a third vehicle.

He said both mother and daughter were trapped in the wreckage, and the Jaws of Life were used to free them.

Naidoo died at the scene. Four others, including Kiara, were injured. Kiara sustained multiple fractures to her hands and legs and was discharged from hospital on Friday.

Naidoo, who was a beautician and home-baker, was cremated on Saturday at the Clare Estate Crematorium.

Her husband, Lionel, said: “My wife was the best mom and wife anyone could ask for. She was loving and spiritual. I have known her for 26 years, and we have been married for 22 years. It’s not easy to just let go of the person who you’ve spent half a lifetime with.”

He said Naidoo had already planned holidays for the family this year.

“Our son Keanen Reece will turn 21 in April. He did not want a party, so my wife booked us on a cruise.

“Kiara will turn 16 in August. She also refused to have a party, so my wife planned a getaway to a nice hotel.

“It’s going to be hard for us to celebrate without her. My wife and Kiara share the same birth month. She would have turned 44.”

Lionel said the night before the accident, Naidoo allowed their children to go to a movie.

“It was a little strange because she never allowed them out if it was a school night, but she sent them, and we were discussing our coming plans. She told me I needed to chat with our son to be more responsible and that we needed to downsize our home as it was too big for our family. Looking back at all those small pointers, it makes you wonder if she had an inkling something would happen.”

