A fair showcasing the latest in Eastern wear, delicious Indian food and more is set to take place at the Overport Secondary School in Durban. File picture: AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary

Durban - In a build-up to the celebration of Diwali, a fair showcasing the latest in Eastern wear, delicious Indian cuisine and more is set to take place at the Overport Secondary School in Durban. The fair, which will take place from September 27 until October 27, will be open daily from 9am until 9pm.

"We are very different from your normal Diwali fair as we don't charge any parking fees and entry fees, so our customers can come in or go out of the fair as many times has they want, having not to worry every time they come in that they have to pay a fee," said one of the organisers of the fair, Rivash Singh.

According to event organisers, patrons can anticipate the latest trends in Eastern wear such as bridal ghararas, men's bridal sherwanis and exclusive and casual saris. There will also be exclusive lehengas, casual and exclusive ladies gowns and childrens' Eastern wear. The fair promises the best quality at the lowest prices.

For the food enthusiasts, there will be numerous food stalls selling only the best of Indian-flavoured cuisine. To sweeten the deal, for every R500 purchase at the fair, free biryani will be served.

If decor is more your thing, there will be cane wood furniture and melamine kitchen utensils display stands on show.

The children will also enjoy themselves as kids entertainment and free rides will also be on offer for the entire month.

What is a fair without competitions and vouchers? The Diwali fair promises daily specials and complimentary vouchers will be won.

In addition, Islamic Wear will also be showcased such has ladies abayas, men's Kurthas and much more.

