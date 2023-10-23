Diwali hampers for the needy

THE Northern Action Committee (NAC) hopes to hand out 300 Diwali hampers to those in need and they need your help. Collin Maistry, the spokesman, said the non-profit and public benefit organisation had Section 18 A credentials and could issue donors with certificates for tax purposes.

“From 1996, we have been handing out monthly hampers, but this year we chose to do it four times a year during Easter, Eid, Diwali and Christmas. We distribute to all religions and we don’t serve any political party or religious organisations. We serve humanity.” Maistry said the committee was trying to secure non-perishable items. “We buy our hampers from a reputable dealer, who makes them according to our affordability. This year, we envisage making 300 hampers for families in Tongaat, Verulam and Phoenix, with each area getting 100 hampers.”

He said the deadline for donations was November 4. “We hope to distribute the hampers on November 11, a day before Diwali.” The NAC has co-ordinators in each of the areas who are collating efforts for the communities there.