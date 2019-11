DJ Neville Pillay is back on air following serious illness









NEVILLE Pillay during his first show at Megazone Bollywood. Supplied Durban - Radio presenter and comedian Neville Pillay is back in action behind the microphone. On Monday, he joined the Breakfast Club team on Megazone Bollywood on 104.8FM from 6am to 9am. Although he has been off the airwaves for two years, Pillay said he was glad to be back doing what he loved. “Honestly, it feels like second nature,” said Pillay, 43. “I am excited about being on-air because it means I can introduce new and fun games to make the listening experience better.”

He said some of his fans contacted him, to tell him they were glad to hear his voice again and were praying for his health.

Earlier this year, Pillay’s family revealed on social media that his health was deteriorating.

They appealed to the public for funds so he could get treatment.

He suffered a heart attack and a mild stroke. He also has Type 2 diabetes, his kidneys were failing and he required a transplant.

Pillay said although he was not out of the woods yet, he felt better.

“I still go for dialysis at least three times a week and I am being treated for my other illnesses. But I am doing and feeling better.

“Now that I am back on the radio, I can focus on myself and my family. It has been a long and tough year for all of us.

“We are just catching our breaths now.”

The father of two, whose alter ego is Top Dan, added that he was working on material for an one-man show.

Pillay, a former East Coast Radio and Lotus FM presenter, featured in the local movies Attack of the Indian Werewolf and Kings of Mulberry Street.

Megazone Radio chief executive Vishal Maharaj said: “Neville is a great guy. He has a positive vibe and is always willing to go the extra mile or create innovative content for his shows. We wish him all the best on his journey with Megazone Bollywood.”

Pillay is teamed with Lance Nayager and Nirvana Salikram.

POST