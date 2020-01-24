Dry taps in Emona: ‘We’re made to live like dogs’









Durban - THE residents of Emona, a rural area on Durban’s north coast, have received intermittent water since 2014 and believe they have been neglected by eThekwini Municipality for far too long. During the festive season, there was insufficient piped water for them to bath and use the toilets. “We have had to deal with this problem for way too long,” said 31-year-old Nirasha Ramdial. “Sometimes the water returns for a day, but then stops for the next month. I feel that because we are poor and live in a rural area, we are treated like we don’t exist and made to live like dogs.” When the POST visited the community recently, the residents were again without water.

They rely on tankers, which some have complained arrive with insufficient water.

The residents, who live in wood and corrugated iron homes, are left with no choice but to walk to a nearby river, beach or ablution facility to collect water.

The water is stored in two-litre bottles, buckets and pots and is transported to their homes in wheelbarrows.

The river water is boiled before it is consumed.

Others borrow water from a neighbour with a JoJo tank or they wait at a low-pressure communal tap.

Sometimes out of desperation they buy bottled water to sustain their households.

An informal community meeting was held recently where they accused the ward councillor, Dolly Munian, of doing little to help them.

One resident said their intention was to find solutions to the ongoing problem.

Dolly Ramdial, 67, said some days she had no water to drink.

“I suffer from high blood pressure and I am diabetic. I also suffer from asthma and need to constantly be hydrated. The heat is not making it easier.

“Sometimes a week goes by and we don’t have water to drink. How can we live like this?”

Reeshen Beeranpersad, 41, a farmer and bus owner in Emona, said the tanker drivers were unsympathetic.

“They limit the amount of water we are allowed to take. I have cows, horses, fowls, ducks and dogs. Where do I get water for them?”

Beeranpersad said he needed about 700 litres of water a day to sustain his household.

He had to buy a JoJo tank for R5000, which he fills with water from a nearby furrow.

“I had family from Cape Town for the holidays. Imagine catering for them without piped water? It takes you back 100 years. Something needs to change.”

Munian said the water crisis was a national problem.

“It is not something exclusive to this area. We are, however, in the process of building a new reservoir that will help alleviate some of the demands.

“I feel the community’s pain, but it is something we are all dealing with.

“On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, the whole of Tongaat was without water.

“There is a shortage of tankers, which only the government can assist with.

“I suggest the community signs a petition and hands it to the government,” Munian said.

“But when the tankers do come here, no one is restricted,” she said.

Questions were raised about community JoJo tanks to supply the area, and Munian said she was in the process of obtaining them.

Msawakhe Mayisela, spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, said the city was aware of the water interruptions in Emona.

This, he said, was due to technical interventions at the Emona reservoir.

“To ensure that water is made available, tankers are being dispatched. The relevant department is also working with the councillors to address the installation of JoJo tanks, and improving the distribution of water via tankers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to the community,” Mayisela said.

