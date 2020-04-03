DSW will remove your refuse, stay home!

Durban - The head of Durban Solid Waste said reports that workers had downed tools because of the lack of personal protective equipment is not true. In a statement Raymond Rampersad said the messages circulating on social media were a hoax. "The staff who are at the forefront of the day-to-day waste collection duties have been issued with the required PPE in order to perform the waste collection duties and are not on a strike or go slow. We would like to assure residents that the safety of our employees is taken very seriously by management. "Residents are urged to take out their refuse on the collection days as per schedule, as refuse removal services will continue as per normal." In addition, they reminded residents to take the president’s call for a national lockdown serious by staying at home.

"Recent media coverage across communities in eThekwini has shown people leaving their homes and dumping refuse outside waste sites and this has to stop. It is regarded “unlawful” during the lockdown to leave home for this practice," said spokesperson Mandla Nsele.

It is placing additional challenges during the coronavirus crisis as DSW workers are left vulnerable by being physically exposed to the various health risks including infections in these clean ups.

"DSW is working hard behind the scene to ensure that waste workers are safe and precautionary measures are in place to mitigate transmission or infections to its workers. This is a period of solidarity as well as social responsibility and it is during this time every citizen has to realise the importance of waste management. It is time to take the lockdown serious as difficult as it may be in order to emerge stronger as a society," concluded Nsele.

Residents are to take note that collection of refuse will be as per normal scheduled collection days and should there be a concern then the DSW customer line can be reached.

