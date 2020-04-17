Durban author puts her pen down to help fight Covid-19

Durban - AUTHOR Zainub Priya Dala put her pens and writing paper aside and returned to the medical field to contribute to the fight against Covid-19. Dala, 45, of Morningside, Durban, is a qualified respiratory intensive care unit physiotherapist. She graduated in 2000, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and worked in state and private hospitals in KZN. In 2015, she left the profession to focus on writing her first book, What About Meera, which was published in the same year. The book won the Minara Aziz Hassim Award and it was long-listed for two fiction prizes.

Dala, thereafter, published The Architecture of Loss, Being Indian in South Africa and The Goodwill Manor. She also wrote opinion pieces for the New York Times magazine, Marie Claire, and Elle, and received an honorary fellowship in writing from the International Writers Programme at the University of Iowa, US.

But as the virus spread from Wuhan, China, to other parts of the world, the mother of two said she realised early on that her experience in health care would be needed.

And so she returned to the field and recently began working at the Ahmed Al-Kadi Hospital, in Mayville.

Dala is assisting with screening people who think they may have contracted the virus.

As a respiratory intensive care unit physiotherapist, one of her main functions is to analyse a patient’s cough.

“A cough and, in more severe cases, difficulty in breathing are among the symptoms of the virus,” said Dala.

The other symptoms include fever and tiredness.

She said that when she examined the patients, they were required to cough for her.

“This assists me to administer the treatment to help them.”

Dala said being in the front line of testing was scary but she wore a mask and gloves, and ensured she was extra cautious when she returned home to her husband and two children, aged 12 and 18.

“By going back, I put my family at risk. To be safe, I set up a sanitising station in my garage. Before I enter my home, I sanitise my hands and change my clothes and shoes.

I get into the house without touching anyone and I go straight into the shower. I don’t allow my husband to even drive my car.”

She said that once at home, she limited hugging and kissing her children.

Dala is working on launching a WhatsApp group, where people can submit questions about the virus to medical experts.

“This is a challenging time for health-care workers but every bit of help, including getting information from qualified sources, is needed for us to fight this disease.”

She encouraged other health-care workers who had left the profession to pursue other interests, to help their communities.

Dala said she had been inspired when Bhasha Mukherjee, Miss England and a junior doctor, put away her crown to return to practice respiratory medicine.

