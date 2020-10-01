Durban bus company loses last three buses in arson attack

Durban – After 47 years in the bus industry, Roselite Bus Services in no longer in business, with their last three buses being torched in the early hours on Thursday morning. Speaking to IOL, owner Mahomed Hoosen, whose buses operated in the Greenwood Park area, said they were officially no longer operational. The buses that were burnt. Picture: Supplied "These were the last three buses that were on the roads. The other two are in a repair shop.“ In May, Hoosen lost three of his buses and a private vehicle to a fire. These were allegedly used to set the buses on fire. Picture: Supplied Speaking about the incident, Hoosen said he had received a call from his son who lived on the property to say that the buses were alight.

"From information received two people jumped over the depot wall. One of the suspects was armed and held the security guard at gunpoint and took away his cellphone.

"The other suspect had petrol and poured it over the buses and set them alight."

Hoosen said the suspects fled in an awaiting Quantum bakkie parked up the road.

The aftermath of the fire. Picture: Supplied

He did not want to speculate on the reason why he was being targeted.

In May, Hoosen told the Daily News that the estimated damage at the time was R3.5 million.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed charges of armed robbery and arson were being investigated by Greenwood Park SAPS.

“It is alleged on 1 October 2020 at 01:00, two unknown armed suspects held (up) the security guard on Park Station Road in Kenville and took his cellphone at gunpoint. They set alight two buses that were parked in the yard. The suspects fled the scene after the incident. The matter is still under investigation.”

