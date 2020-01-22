Durban - A Durban cop arrested for allegedly couriering drugs has been granted bail of R3000 and ordered not to interfere with State witnesses.
Direshen Govender, a detective at Berea SAPS, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court earlier today. He was charged for dealing in drugs.
The matter was adjourned to May 20 for further investigations.
Govender was arrested on Tuesday around 11:05pm.
Members of Chatsworth SAPS drug team had been patrolling a well-known drug den in Shallcross when they approached a male seated in a vehicle.