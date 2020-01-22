Durban cop granted R3000 bail following drug charges









Crime Durban - A Durban cop arrested for allegedly couriering drugs has been granted bail of R3000 and ordered not to interfere with State witnesses. Direshen Govender, a detective at Berea SAPS, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court earlier today. He was charged for dealing in drugs. The matter was adjourned to May 20 for further investigations. Govender was arrested on Tuesday around 11:05pm. Members of Chatsworth SAPS drug team had been patrolling a well-known drug den in Shallcross when they approached a male seated in a vehicle.

Inside the car police found approximately three thousand capsules, suspected to contain heroin, in the constables possession.



The members then arrested the suspect and charged him for possession of heroin.

It was later established that Govender was a cop.

It is alleged that Govender was off-duty at the time and found driving his private vehicle.

It is further alleged that he had four dockets in his possession and told police officers that they were in his possession in order to obtain a chain of evidence statements.

Anti-Drug Forum South Africa activist Sam Pillay told The Daily News he knew there was police involvement in assisting drug dealers and this arrest was now proof. He complimented the Chatsworth police drug team for making a "significant" arrest.

"Significant because one of their colleagues was involved. They are going all out to see he faces the wrath of the law. Lets hope that this is a deterrent for others not to get involved. Fifteen years ago I drew up a list of drug dealers in Chatsworth. Let us hope the list will get shorter,"he said.

