Durban father killed in home invasion

Durban - A 38-year-old man died in a home invasion in Tongaat in the early hours of Wednesday morning. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the family was asleep in their Watsonia Drive home when they heard footsteps at around 4:30am today. "Suddenly they saw two males inside the house. They stabbed a 38-year-old man with an unknown object on the left side of the head. He was declared dead at the scene. "The suspects took two cellphones and a laptop before fleeing the scene. It is unclear how they gained entry into the house." According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA on arrival they found the victim's lifeless body in a pool of blood on the upstairs balcony.

"His wife sustained a stab wound to her arm. She was treated by paramedics for her injury but declined further medical attention. During the invasion the wife managed to lock herself in one of the bedrooms with her 20-month -ld baby while her husband attempted to fight off their attackers."

Gwala said a case of murder and house robbery had been opened.

She appealed for anyone with information to contact the local police or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111

Last month, a Pietermaritzburg pensioner collapsed and died following a home invasion. Her husband survived.

In a separate incident Kharawastan pensioner Jincee Ram was strangled with a sari in her home while praying. Her 44-year-old daughter was assaulted.

Police arrested Ram's gardener Simphiwe Cele, 40 followed by Bheki Msomi, 42, Luvo Mtsezane, 27 and Mthethonzima Mpepho, 36.

Robbers made of with cash, laptops and a cellphone.

