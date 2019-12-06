Durban - IN JULY, murder accused Megan Doorasamy abandoned his bail application following his arrest.
But the 29-year-old, who is accused of giving his wife Devashnee Naidoo a lethal cocktail of anti-freeze and cranberry juice, recently had a change of heart in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.
The former truck driver said he and his wife made a suicide pact.
He handed himself over to police after staying with her body for four days at their home. There were bruises on her face and blood splattered on the floor.
Last Wednesday, he applied for bail. He said he wanted to perform Naidoo’s last rites.