Durban - A sex offender convicted for possession and creation of child pornography has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars.
James Summers Prinsloo was arrested in November 2019 following intensive investigations by police.
Prinsloo was previously convicted of rape and jailed for 5 years.
According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele a Hauwei cellphone which contained images of child pornography was found in a taxi in April 2019.
"The contents of the memory card contained images of child pornography as well as images of a man who was believed to have taken photographs of the children.