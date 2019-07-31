File picture: Pixabay

Durban - A Durban man has been jailed to five years after he was found in possession of a stolen BMW, which he claimed he had purchased. Masimdumise Gabriel Bhengu, 34, a customer service representative at MTN, took receipt of a BMW 4 series worth approximately R500 000 two days after it was stolen from the Durban beachfront.

He was arrested six weeks later in February this year in possession of the motor vehicle.

According to the Sunday Tribune detectives from the SAPS Provincial Vehicle Task Team, which included Rick Rajjiah and Derrek Nair, had received information that the BMW in question, which was reported stolen by the owner on 31 January 2018, was parked at the Pavilion shopping mall

He told police that a friend named Simo had arranged purchase of the vehicle for him.

However in court, Bhengu admitted that he had possession of the stolen car, which he came to know about through Simo and had agreed to takeover the instalments of the vehicle at R8000 per month.

His version was completely rejected in court and Magistrate Mohamed found him to be elusive and evasive.

In passing sentence on Tuesday in the Durban Magistrate's Court, Magistrate Farieda Mahomed said that theft of motor vehicles in the country was spiralling.

She said it was people like the accused, who are willing partners, that make this business lucrative.

Mohamed added that society was looking to the Courts to deter offenders.

During aggravation of sentencing Regional Court Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said these types of thefts are market-driven, and are what also encourages the high incidence of theft and hijacking of motor vehicles.

She added that car thieves are not only people with gloves and filed-down allen keys. Car thieves are also those who deprive others of property in order to sustain their own greedy and lavish lifestyles.

