Maharaj a fifth-year student at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine in Durban, was recently selected as the South African representative of the Golden Key Society’s International Council of Student Leaders (ICSL).
Golden Key is the largest international honour society affiliated with some 400 universities around the world.
The society’s mission, said Maharaj, was to enable members to realise their potential through the advancement of academics, leadership and service.
Last year, the 21-year-old was appointed president of the Golden Key Medical School Chapter. He said at the end of his term as president in November, he applied to be the South African representative on the society’s ICSL.