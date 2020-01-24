Durban medical student Sahil Maharaj gets a Golden Key









Sahil Maharaj Durban - Durban medical student Sahil Maharaj, who hopes to make a difference in the world, is on the road to achieving his dream. Maharaj a fifth-year student at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine in Durban, was recently selected as the South African representative of the Golden Key Society’s International Council of Student Leaders (ICSL). Golden Key is the largest international honour society affiliated with some 400 universities around the world. The society’s mission, said Maharaj, was to enable members to realise their potential through the advancement of academics, leadership and service. Last year, the 21-year-old was appointed president of the Golden Key Medical School Chapter. He said at the end of his term as president in November, he applied to be the South African representative on the society’s ICSL.

He continued: “I see Golden Key as part of the solution in recognising and appreciating achievement. It also serves as a model for social responsibility," said Maharaj.

He said members were encouraged to use their skills to give back to the community.

Maharaj hopes to address the medical needs of South Africa while striving towards safe and accessible healthcare for all.

He is uncertain which area in medicine he will specialise in after he completes his studies.

“I hope to contribute effectively to the work of Golden Key and implement impactful initiatives in South Africa. I especially hope to use the platform to address climate change and introduce initiatives focusing on healthcare, specifically the burden of HIV and TB," concluded Maharaj.

