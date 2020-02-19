Durban model Xia Narain closes Burberry show in London









Durban - Not many models can attest to sharing the ramp with the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk. But for 24-year-old Xia Narain, not only did she walk the ramp with these international models, she was handpicked out of 108 models to close the Burberry show held recently in London. Still reeling from the experience, Narain described the moment to IOL as "unforgettable". "I think closing the Burberry show was the best show I have ever done in my life". Narain said she had initially traveled to London for London Fashion Week. "While there I got booked as an exclusive model for the Burberry show which meant that I couldn't do any other shows besides Burberry."

She described Hadid and Shayk as her favourites.

Xia Narain closed the Burberry Fashion Show in London this week. Picture: Supplied

"They were so friendly and super nice to all of the girls."

Speaking about closing the Burberry fashion show Narain said:

"They is such hype around the girl who closes any show, especially a show of this caliber."

She said that she was thrilled that out of 108 beautiful models from around the world, including celebrities, they chose her.

"I was even more excited to be the only South African girl that walked as a closing girl for such a big show."

She said as a young girl she would watch fashion shows with her dad and would admire the likes of Naomi Campbell and look at the opportunities modelling afforded them.

"Coming from a middle class family one could never imagine or dream of doing this, but it shows you that with dreams you can achieve anything.

"Just never underestimate yourself."

Narain said she was extremely overwhelmed with the support and well-wishes from back home.

"It makes me so proud to be a South African."

The former Miss SA 2019 finalist and future contestant on Bachelor SA said she had a few more exciting projects in the bag but had to keep mum about if for now.

