Durban - Not many models can attest to sharing the ramp with the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk. But for 24-year-old Xia Narain, not only did she walk the ramp with these international models, she was handpicked out of 108 models to close the Burberry show held recently in London.
Still reeling from the experience, Narain described the moment to IOL as "unforgettable".
"I think closing the Burberry show was the best show I have ever done in my life".
Narain said she had initially traveled to London for London Fashion Week.
"While there I got booked as an exclusive model for the Burberry show which meant that I couldn't do any other shows besides Burberry."