Durban Primary school reopens as staff member placed on leave until medically cleared

Durban - A Durban primary school who closed its doors on Friday as a precautionary member after a staff member returned from an overseas trip has reopened.

On Friday the school sent out a circular to parents stating that a staff member had returned from an overseas trip on March 10, and as a precautionary measure the SGB of Hopeville Primary, had taken a decision that all pupils should remain at home until further notice.

The circular further read that no child would be disadvantaged academically.

"No tests will be written, neither will any delivery of lessons take place in the period that your child is at home. You will be informed of a date on which your child must return to school via EduSms," SGB chairperson Neville Kandhai said.

However during the course of the weekend a new circular was sent around which stated that the staff member will be on leave from March 12.