Durban property mogul Jay Singh dies

Durban - Durban property mogul Jay Singh died on Friday morning. Singh, 57, from Phoenix, was admitted to Capital Hospital in Berea on Thursday after experiencing breathing problems. Pastor Mervyn Reddy, a close friend, and business associate confirmed Singh died in hospital on Friday morning. "A few years ago Mr Singh underwent a kidney transplant. He had been going for dialysis. On Thursday morning he was struggling to breathe and was taken to hospital where he passed on." Reddy said his family, friends, and employees were in shock.

"Mr Singh employed 5 000 people through his businesses. He was also a philanthropist and assisted those in need in the community."

Singh began his career as a bus driver and thereafter owned Ronnie’s Buses in Phoenix.

The father of 6 went on to own the property development company, Woodglaze Trading, in the Phoenix Industrial Park.

The company built thousands of flats and free-standing homes in Phoenix and the surrounding areas.

In February this year Singh rubbished allegations that he fraudulently acquired recreational land in Phoenix to build houses.

He spoke to the POST following protests last week against his latest housing development in Redfern. The land was being used as a soccer field until Singh’s workmen moved in.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the land was zoned for residential purposes.

In 2013, Singh, made headlines when a mall he had been building in Tongaat collapsed, killing two people and injuring 29 others.

Details of Singh's funeral are yet to be confirmed.

