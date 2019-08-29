A Phoenix man has been jailed to 20 years for 10 counts of fraud in the Durban Regional Court. Picture: FIle

Durban - A Phoenix man who conned 10 senior citizens into handing over cash and jewellery, including a gold thali (sacred marital string) was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.



Ronaldo Chetty, 30, of Clayfield, pleaded guilty and was convicted on 10 counts of fraud in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.





In his plea statement, Chetty admitted that he unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud, misrepresented himself to the victims.





Chetty further said that the reason for defrauding was due to him being unemployed and had no income to pay his rent, purchase groceries and support his family, including his 10 year old son, who was sickly.





However, state prosecutor Kuveshnie Pillay argued during aggravation of sentence that there were other means to generate an income.





Pillay further submitted that the Chetty did not show any remorse.





“He is just sorry he got caught. The accused committed these offences over a period of time, had he not been arrested he would have continued on a daily basis,” she said.





Chetty was arrested in 2018, after he conned a 72-year-old senior citizen into handing over the 50-year-old thali worth R50 000, a cellphone and R700 cash.





Following his arrest, the other victims came forward.





Chetty also conned an elderly man,77, into handing over R2500 for a parcel and an elderly woman,72, of R200 and three gold bangles in 2018.





Another victim,75, had given him R1500 for “computer stuff” that he needed for her son.





He is used the modus-operandi of knowing the victim's children.





Chetty will be detained at Westville prison.



