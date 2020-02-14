“I want to come back. I feel all alone here but I know if I travel, I stand a greater chance of being infected,” said the 24-year-old of Chatsworth, Durban.
The woman, who has declined to be named, has been in China for three months.
“Initially it was pretty exciting to embark on a new adventure, but now with the outbreak my feelings have changed. I’m scared to be here, especially being alone. Your mind tends to wander. You become paranoid and think the worst.”
She said she had the flu last month and feared the symptoms associated with the virus. These include fever, cough and shortness of breath.