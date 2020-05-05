Durban's 'Aunty Shamilla' wins Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award

Durban - Durban comedian Preven Reddy has won a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award, in the African Social Star category. Reddy, who goes by the alter ego of Aunty Shamilla, received a phone call in February this year, where he was informed he had been nominated for the award. He posted on Facebook earlier today: 'I have been crying happy tears all morning. We actually did it. Thank you so much to every single person who voted for me continuously. I am genuinely at a loss for words, this is so so surreal. Thank you for believing in me South Africa.' On his nomination Reddy told POST that while in primary and high school, he used to watch the awards with his grandmother and knew that he wanted to work with them someday.

“I got to do some stuff at the Nickelodeon pop-ups at Comic Con last year and it was really fun. But I did not expect this. I cried for a solid 10 minutes," Reddy told POST.

Nickelodeon is an American pay television network, launched in 1977 as the first cable channel for children.

Reddy has almost 50k followers on social media.

Instagram well-wishers had this to say:

nickelodeon_africa: We love you Prev!

sureshnierider: OMG! dollllla !! You and Aunty Shamilla have changed sooo much in this landscape of entertainment and social media! we are sooo proud of you.

jolene_jaggessar: Congratulations. So well deserved.You are an amazing artist, even in person here in Dubai you were so great.



