Editor's View: Coronavirus: Love and respect, work together

Opinion - On January 26, 2001, an earthquake struck the town of Bhuj, situated in the Indian state of Gujarat. The earthquake measured 7.7 on the Richter Scale. It killed about 20000 people, injured more than 160000 and destroyed nearly 340000 buildings. The then prime minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asked for help and the world responded with search and rescue teams, medical teams, equipment, supplies as well as money. Among the countries that assisted was Pakistan which sent three cargo planes full of tents and blankets. South Africa sent a multi-disciplinary team that included individuals from the government and the private sector. I accompanied the South African team and saw first-hand the devastation the earthquake had caused.

I described the earthquake as a great leveller - not just of buildings but of mankind. The earthquake did not discriminate on the basis of gender, age, class or religion. And those who lived were first and foremost, survivors.

Today, we face another great leveller - the coronavirus. However, unlike the Bhuj earthquake, this virus affects each and every human being.

It does not matter if you are Israeli or Palestinian, Indian or Pakistani, American or Russian, this virus knows no geographic boundaries.

It also does not know race. It’s something those who wish to divide us along racial lines should take note of. In fact, if we are to overcome this virus, we will need to work together.

The coronavirus does not discriminate on the basis of religion. It is a message that should be heeded by those Hindus and Muslims who have tried to use the opinion pages of this newspaper to try and hurt one another. They are vulnerable. So too are Christians, Jews and atheists. No amount of hatred will cure this virus.

At this point, the amount of wealth you have means little. As yet there is no cure. The millions you may have accumulated will not buy you an antibiotic.

It’s an important lesson, particularly for those who have gained illegally or unethically. You have to only read the report into the Public Investment Corporation or listen to testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to understand how widespread the looting in our country was.

Those who did wrong, have an opportunity to reflect on their actions and do the right thing.

The coronavirus has already forced us to be more hygienic. But, this state of cleanliness should extend beyond the physical. We should strive to live in a state of purity both in word and deed.

In Bhuj, I saw pain and suffering. But I also saw the strength of the human spirit and its ability to overcome adversity.

Key in the battle to survive is love and respect for one another because it will allow us to work together. For now, it is our most potent weapon against a virus that is a real threat to our existence.

