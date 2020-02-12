Education department rules hijack - accused pupil must remain at school









Picture: Pixabay Durban - PARENTS at New West Secondary believe the Department of Education has let them down. Despite protests and signing a petition, to have a 19-year-old pupil - allegedly linked to a hijacking - removed, a department official said the teenager should continue his academic year at the school. The parents demanded the pupil either be transferred to a school closer to his home, in uMlazi, or to a TVET College due to his age. Last week, the police confirmed the pupil was among five suspects, aged between 17 and 18, who were arrested for hijacking on August 1, 2019. The pupil, who is repeating Grade 11, is currently out on bail.

It was also alleged he robbed a fellow pupil at knifepoint last year and has been accused of bullying.

Viresh Bhana, chairperson of the school governing body (SGB), said the pupil was brought before its disciplinary tribunal last year, where the mother promised to transfer the child to another school.

But two weeks into the 2020 academic year, the pupil and his father returned to the school.

It is alleged his father placed him in a class by force and threatened to harm anyone who tried to remove him. It is also alleged the parent verbally and physically assaulted the principal.

Officials met with the SGB on Friday where the matter was concluded.

Bhana said the official told them the teenager must remain at school as his transfer in December was not effective.

“We were also informed that the SGB must apply the disciplinary procedure accordingly and that the department would engage with learners about poor discipline and the consequences.”

He said the SGB accepted the ruling.

“But should any person be injured or property damaged by the pupil, the department officials must be held liable in their personal capacities.”

Shizana Mohamed, the parent of a Grade 8 pupil, said she was prepared to shut down the school and boycott until the decision was reversed.

“How can I send my child to a school where his safety is at risk? My son is timid and we did not bring him up to fight with others.”

She said the school needed to search pupils for weapons before they entered the premises and enforce discipline.

Arisha Dhanasar, who also has a son in Grade 8 added: “It is disappointing. The teachers who are expected to teach and care for the children are petrified to defend a child and even themselves. I feel I have made the biggest mistake by enrolling my son at a school that comprises his safety.”

Pravesh Naipal, spokesperson for the Concerned Parents Ad Hoc Committee, said the safety of 1600 pupils and teachers were at risk.

“The person in question needs to be rehabilitated to make the school and society in general safe.”

Kwazi Mthethwa, the spokesperson for the Department of Education, said they stood by the decision made by its members and had full confidence in their process.

“We are satisfied with the decision and it must be said that the court matter has nothing to do with the department. As much as it is running parallel with our processes, it must be treated separately and must not be confused.”

He said the department was against abuse and would not allow any person or structure to disrupt learning.