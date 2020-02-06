Durban - The Department of Education said it was still deciding of the way forward for a New West Secondary pupil who is out on bail for a hijacking incident.
Last week parents protested outside the school demanding the removal of the pupil.
Parents signed a memorandum which was handed to the Department of Education.
This week KZN police confirmed the boy, 19, a grade 11 pupil, was among five people charged for the hijacking incident.
Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the pupil was among five suspects, aged between 17 and 18, who had been arrested by for carjacking on August 1, 2019.