Picture: Pixabay Durban - The Department of Education said it was still deciding of the way forward for a New West Secondary pupil who is out on bail for a hijacking incident. Last week parents protested outside the school demanding the removal of the pupil. Parents signed a memorandum which was handed to the Department of Education. This week KZN police confirmed the boy, 19, a grade 11 pupil, was among five people charged for the hijacking incident. Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the pupil was among five suspects, aged between 17 and 18, who had been arrested by for carjacking on August 1, 2019.

Mbele confirmed he was out on bail.

Earlier today Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said he was aware of the criminal case.

"These are two seperate issues. We will leave the police to deal with such a crime and we will not interfere and respect the court processes."

Mthethwa said that the pupil did not steal the car at school but they would be dealing with the pupil internally.

"As a department we will reflect/ decide on the way forward. That decision has not been made yet. We will have to look at recommendations."

The POST reported this week that the pupil also allegedly robbed a fellow pupil at knifepoint last year and has been accused of bullying.

Viresh Bhana, chairperson of the school governing body (SGB), said the matter was brought before its disciplinary tribunal last year.

At the hearing, the teenager’s mother requested he complete the 2019 academic year and she would transfer him to another school.

But last Monday, his father allegedly insisted the teenager continue his studies at the school and took his son to the classroom. “He threatened he would kill anyone who tried to remove the pupil.”

Bhana said when the principal tried to intervene, the parent allegedly physically and verbally abused him.

