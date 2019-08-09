Durban - TWO grandmothers wept outside the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Monday as they reminisced about their last moments with their best friend, slain pensioner Southree Pillay. Pillay, 74, and her husband, Sathie, 77, were killed at their home in Umkomaas on Thursday.

Southree was assaulted and strangled and her husband was assaulted with a hammer.

A neighbour, who visited their home, alerted the police to the robbery after she noticed blood on the doorstep.

The couple’s bodies were found in separate bedrooms.

Shortly after the double killing, Shalin Ganesh, 37, who had been renting a room in their home, was arrested in Hibberdene.

The court heard he had fled with three gold rings and a pendant in the couple’s Toyota Tazz, which he crashed into a barrier.

Ganesh was charged with two counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The case was adjourned to August 12.

Pillay’s friends, Pushpa Govender, 70, and Lilavathy Naidoo, 75, sat in the public gallery waiting to get a glimpse of Ganesh.

“When I saw him, I kept on thinking about the last time I saw Southree at our senior citizens club. We danced and had so much fun,” said Govender. She believed the motive behind the murders was linked to drugs.

“Drugs are a huge problem in our community. Youngsters are always stealing from us Nothing is being done to protect us.”

Naidoo added: “The elderly are seen as weak and easy to overpower. I want him (the accused) to get a life sentence he took away two lives in such a brutal manner.”

She said the couple were helpful and treated Ganesh well. “They wanted to help him because he was young and needed a place to stay.”

IFP MP Narend Singh said the couple’s four daughters were distraught.

“On Monday, they dispersed the ashes in Durban. These past few days have been emotional for them.” Singh said the accused was renting a room in the couple’s home and they trusted him.

“Given this tragedy, I advise the elderly not to be so trusting. They need to do their checks on people before they allow them into their homes.”

The couple were cremated on Sunday.

