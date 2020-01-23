Durban - A cable thief was jailed for 10 years this week in the Empangeni Regional Court.
Vusi Thokozani Gumede was apprehended by residents on August 19 while stealing cables in the Empangeni area.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele an Empangeni resident was at his home watching television when the electricity went off at around 8:30pm.
"The resident and his neighbour proceeded to the nearby power sub-station to investigate. On his arrival he noticed that the door of the sub-station was open.
"While conducting an inspection they noticed a bag full of cable on the ground. They also spotted the accused as he attempted to jump over the wall. Both men were able to apprehend the accused and call police," said Mbele.