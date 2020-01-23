Empangeni cable thief jailed for 10 years









Picture: Succo/Pixabay Durban - A cable thief was jailed for 10 years this week in the Empangeni Regional Court. Vusi Thokozani Gumede was apprehended by residents on August 19 while stealing cables in the Empangeni area. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele an Empangeni resident was at his home watching television when the electricity went off at around 8:30pm. "The resident and his neighbour proceeded to the nearby power sub-station to investigate. On his arrival he noticed that the door of the sub-station was open. "While conducting an inspection they noticed a bag full of cable on the ground. They also spotted the accused as he attempted to jump over the wall. Both men were able to apprehend the accused and call police," said Mbele.

She added that cable theft was a great concern for the past few years in various areas within the KwaZulu Natal province.

"Police are working tirelessly to combat this crime trend."

In July eThekwini Municipality welcomed the 15 year jail sentence for a cable thief.

The suspect was arrested by neighborhood watch patrols on September 1, 2017 at 1:30am with 500 metres of bare copper cable on Mariannhill Road in Pinetown.

The value of these cables were in the region of R27 400.

Earlier this month members from Isipingo SAPS together with security officers arrested a 30-year-old suspect for tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of stolen property.

She said police recovered copper cables valued at R400 000, a chainsaw and other tools.

"The truck was impounded for further investigation. Telkom officials positively identified the cables," concluded Gwala.

