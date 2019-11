Employee tells court how she robbed Coastlands Hotel of R74 000









Picture: Pixabay

Durban - A payroll administrator who pleaded guilty to defrauding Coastlands Hotel of thousands of rand has been ordered to pay back the money or go to jail. Nerusha Ramiah pleaded guilty to 20 counts of fraud in the Durban Regional Court.

She was handed a five year suspended sentence and ordered by Magistrate Anand Maharaj to pay back the money.





In her plea statement Ramiah said she had been employed by the SNG Group from February 2018 as a payroll administrator in Smith Street, Durban.





Court papers showed that Ramiah had conducted 20 transactions ranging from amounts of R5940 to R2526 into eight different bank accounts from April 2018 until August 2018.





She did this by manipulating the payroll system by loading employees that had resigned or were on maternity leave.

After she loaded these persons onto the system, she then changed the banking details to effect payment to three different bank accounts which belonged to her family members.





"As a payroll admin I had access to payment profile and passwords," said Ramiah in her plea statement.





"I manipulated the system and directed payments for staff members who were on leave, to be paid into my relatives account. I transferred a total of R74 837,34 into various banking accounts reflected."





She admitted that her actions caused prejudice to Coastlands and Dr Naidoo and further admitted that she intended using the money for her own use.





Ramiah whose job entailed capturing of criminal check status of new employees added that her actions were unlawful and said she had no defence.





In aggravation of sentence State Prosecutor Kuveshni Pillay said Ramiah had deviously manipulated the account system from a position of trust.