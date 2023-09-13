Empowering informal traders

The Chatsworth Informal Traders Co-operative strives to empower people to earn a living and help to grow the local economy. The group recently held an anti-corruption awareness programme at the Croftdene Library.

Keith Pillay, the chairperson of the co-operative, said the organisation was formed in 2019 to advocate on behalf of those earning a living in the local economy and to ensure fair administrative action by officials. “We are a registered non-profit organisation. This means we are self-funded. All the members of the executive committee are volunteers. To quote Thomas Sankara: he who feeds you controls you. “In the past, we assisted members of the local informal community with the July 2021 Unrest Relief Fund application process and the 2021/2022 Flood Relief Fund process. We recently held a programme to assist members with registering for the Seta skills development programme on inventory management.