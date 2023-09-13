Empowering informal traders

The Chatsworth Informal Traders Co-operative strives to empower people to earn a living and help to grow the local economy.
The group recently held an anti-corruption awareness programme at the Croftdene Library.
Keith Pillay, the chairperson of the co-operative, said the organisation was formed in 2019 to advocate on behalf of those earning a living in the local economy and to ensure fair administrative action by officials.
“We are a registered non-profit organisation. This means we are self-funded. All the members of the executive committee are volunteers. To quote Thomas Sankara: he who feeds you controls you.
“In the past, we assisted members of the local informal community with the July 2021 Unrest Relief Fund application process and the 2021/2022 Flood Relief Fund process. We recently held a programme to assist members with registering for the Seta skills development programme on inventory management.
“The programme is yet to be rolled out and upon completion of the three-day training programme, the students will be provided with trading stock in the form of cash vouchers. Due to the complaints from the community with regard to irregularities in the allocation process, in particular trading sites, we also conducted an educational anti-corruption and awareness programme.”
Pillay added: “Those at grass roots level, in particular those earning a living within the informal sector, are often marginalised and held at the mercy of officials. They lack access to support structures and protection that formal businesses enjoy. We have many initiatives planned for the local informal business sector. We regularly gazette these programmes on social media and website.”
For more information, visit the Facebook page: The Chatsworth Informal Traders Co-operative, www.thecitc.co.za, email: [email protected], or call 031 401 1291.