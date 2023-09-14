Ensuring justice for the vulnerable

ProBono.Org, a network of legal professions across the country, have set out to help the vulnerable with advice and services through a consulting model. Nicole Laljit, the regional manager of its Durban Office, said they were founded in 2006 to provide legal assistance to the indigent and vulnerable through operating as a clearing house.

“We have a panel of private legal professionals that we refer our clients to. This model is unique in South Africa. It means that thousands of people can get advice, or have their matters heard in courts. The aim of ProBono.Org is to provide access to justice.” The registered non-profit orgaisation’s Durban office is based in Morningside. Its head office is in Johannesburg and there is a branch in Cape Town. “We assist in the jurisdictions in which our three offices are based, providing free legal advice. We also host community events to uplift and educate people on their legal rights.

“Our practice areas are: consumer law, deceased estates, housing, family law, labour law and refugee law. Our process is as follows: clients visit our offices for free consultations. We screen their matters, ensure it has an element of public interest, ensure the matter has merits and prospects of success and confirm they meet our means test. “If these are met, we refer the matter to a panel attorney. The clients do not pay the attorney fees but they are liable for disbursements in their matters. Disbursements are third party costs. For example, the sheriffs fee, travel costs and postages. “If a client does not meet the requirements, they are given legal advice on their matter only. To meet our means test, clients need to earn R7 500 and below and not own property that exceeds R350 000. In deceased estates matters, the property cannot exceed R250 000.”

ProBono.Org Durban hosted a community seminar in Umlazi with Siza Community Care. Their speaker was Bongani Xulu from Ngidi Attorneys. This talk was followed by a Wills help desk staffed by Rajaram Mvulane Attorneys. Laljit said there was a growing need for free legal services in communities. “Especially with the residual effects of the pandemic. Many people lost their jobs and cannot afford legal representation. When individuals do not understand their legal rights, they can potentially face a range of negative consequences. “Legal rights are designed to protect individuals in various aspects of life, and failing to comprehend and assert these rights can result in significant disadvantages. Understanding one's legal rights is essential for personal protection, access to justice, and ensuring fair treatment in various aspects of life.

“Without this understanding, individuals may be at a significant disadvantage in legal and societal interactions, potentially leading to adverse consequences for their well-being, finances, and overall quality of life.” Laljit said they have free wills programmes from 9am until 12pm at the following venues: * September 11 to 15 at the Master of the High Court office in Durban central.

* September 20 at Umlazi M Hall. * September 27 at the Blue Roof Life Spaces in Wentworth. Call their offices for a consultation, or for more information about upcoming programmes at 031 301 6178, or email [email protected].