Events in Durban mark 164th anniversary of Indian arrival

This Saturday marks the 164th anniversary of the arrival of Indian indentured labourers to Natal. To commemorate the event, several events will be hosted in Durban.

The events include: - The 1860 Heritage Centre will host an Arrival Day commemoration at South Beach (opposite Silver Sands Lifestyle Resort) from 10am. For information, call 072 331 4017.

- The Shree Veeraboga Emperumal Temple in association with the oThongathi Museum Committee will host a commemorative event at the SVET Cultural Centre at 7 Maharaj Street in Gandhi's Hill at 3pm. For information, call George on 084 205 7216. - The Mount Edgecombe Arts and Cultural Council will host an event at the Shri Mariammen Temple in Mount Edgecombe from 10am. Lunch will be served. For informaiton, call Pradeep Ramlall on 083 269 6202.

- The Sivananda World Peace Foundation in association with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, Gopio International, the POST, and Gopio Durban Chapter will commemorate the arrival at the Bayview Ubuntu Centre at 263 Summerfield Road in Chatsworth at 6.30pm. Strictly by invite only. For enquiries, call 083 357 8747.