Protestors gathered at the school on Monday morning. Picture: Janine Moodley.

Durban - Exams have remained uninterrupted at Tongaat Secondary despite chaos at the school on Monday following the suspension of a teacher for allegedly exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a pupil at the school. Parents, pupils and representatives of the Tongaat Child Welfare stood in solidarity outside the school on Monday morning, with banners that read: “Say no to physical, sexual abuse” and “When you see something, say something.”

It is alleged that the teacher had been exchanging messages of a sexual nature with a Grade 11 pupil.

Shortly after noon on Monday, the Department of Education said the teacher had been suspended pending an investigation.

It is believed the teacher has still not been charged criminally and appeals were made to the girls' parents to pursue action.

"The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal wishes to inform the public and members of the media that it has placed a teacher on suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct. A male teacher at Tongaat Secondary school in Pinetown district has been caught out exchanging graphic material through WhatsApp messages. These include photos and text messages," said spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

He said sexual abuse has been as much a constant feature of South African schools as it has been of society in general.

"Many of our schools have become violent and unsafe environments, particularly for the girl-child. It is a matter that requires urgent attention from all sectors of the society."

"Our attitude towards cases of this nature is that it makes schools an unsafe place to be for some of our children, suffocating many of their dreams and reducing the school experience for our children to a battle for survival rather than academic achievement.

"The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal distances itself from any sexual harassment/abuse, and would not hesitate to act against any sexual offenders within the education sector."

