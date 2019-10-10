Durban - Police have confirmed that no case of human trafficking has been opened at Umbilo SAPS following reports of an incident in the Berea Road, Durban area this week.
A post on social media which read Human Trafficking syndicate busted at McDonalds Berea Road today. Well done to the community on apprehending the suspects. Shoutout to ...... from Umbilo SAPS for sending a vehicle out to the scene within minutes to arrest the suspect" has caused alarm with locals.
The picture accompanying the post appears to show a "suspected" trussed up and lying on the ground as members of the public look on. More than a hundred people have commented on the post, many lauding the police for apprehending the "traffickers" and others expressing anger and disgust that these types of crimes were allegedly taking place under their noses.
KZN Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the police had no knowledge of such arrest.