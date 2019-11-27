Families of missing people hold on to hope









Durban - DESPITE months and even years of searching, families have not lost hope of finding their missing loved ones. The family of Ashaylin Govender, who disappeared five months ago, have kept the faith. Govender, 26, was last seen on Rocky Bay Beach, on the South Coast, on June 28. A group of his friends was the last to have seen the Park Rynie resident, at 7.30pm. He was still in his work clothing - a pair of navy blue pants with reflector stripes and a blue T-shirt.

He worked for Illovo sugar mill, towards his trade in electrical technology.

Govender’s brother, Rishalan, said: “He is my brother and I have to find him. We need closure. We need to know what happened.

“We have absolutely no clues, leads or plausible explanations. The harshest pain is not knowing. It has been almost five months of torture.”

He said the family were in contact with the police, crime intelligence and private investigators.

“It has been hard to go on living. We don’t sleep. We hardly eat. Everything has come to a standstill. We hoped he would be back for his birthday in October or we could celebrate Deepavali together.

“We are trying to remain hopeful and hold on to the notion that he is alive, and will be back soon.”

Meanwhile, the search for missing Sushie Govender will not end, said her brother, Megan Palthas.

The 50-year-old Chatsworth wife and mother went missing eight months ago, while visiting Isipingo Beach on her day off.

Govender worked as an intensive care unit nurse at St Augustine’s Hospital.

Her car was found at Reunion Park, with her bag and belongings still inside. Her cellphone and a slipper were found on the beach.

Palthas said he longed to see his sister.

“My sister has been missing since March 20. It has been a nightmare without her. We just need closure. We always pray and hope that one day we will get a call that she is found or she will walk through the door. Unless something shows us otherwise, we still have hope.”

Kishore “Robin” Roopnarain, of Palmiew, Phoenix, was last seen in October 2016.

He worked as a taxi driver, and lived with his wife and son.

His sister, Anusha Karamchand, said she spoke to him on his 49th birthday, in September, 2016, and a month later no one knew where he was.

“I wished him for his birthday and, for some reason, he said he did not know if he would see his 50th birthday.

“That was our last conversation. Three years have passed and we have so many unanswered questions.

“As a family, we are meant to go on with our daily lives but we have no clue where Robin is. We are heartbroken.”

Karamchand’s husband, Vishnu, said they reported Roopnarain missing, at the Phoenix police station, in September 2017.

They were under the impression the case had already been opened.

“But when we personally enquired, we found out there was no case and we opened one.”

Captain Nqobile Gwala, the provincial police spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that Roopnarain and (Sushie) Govender are still missing.

“Missing person dockets are being investigated by Chatsworth police station.

“The Scottburgh police station also confirmed investigations are ongoing and (Ashaylin) Govender is still being sought by police.”

