Family denies neglecting Phoenix woman whose body was found decomposed









The body of Grace Govender, 47, of Reedhaven Place, was found on the lounge floor. Durban - THE family of a Phoenix woman, whose body was found partially-decomposed at her home on Saturday, have denied assertions that she was neglected. The body of Grace Govender, 47, of Reedhaven Place, was found on the lounge floor. After the news of her death was posted on Facebook, many users questioned where her family members were. Govender’s aunt, Ambiga Govender, said her niece lived alone and she preferred her independence. She said Govender, a supervisor at an industrial company, was unmarried and did not have children.

“People on social media are quick to criticise without knowing the facts. This is a traumatic time for our family and then to have people making nasty comments - that her family did not care - is unacceptable and hurtful. In addition, they want to know where Grace’s children are.”

Ambiga, who lives in Chatsworth, said she often spoke to her niece over the phone.

“I tried calling her last Sunday (January 26) but there was no response. I thought she was probably busy. I tried calling again in the week but there was still no response. Due to my own commitments, I could not go to the house during the week, but I left my home early on Saturday to check up on her.”

She said, when she arrived, the doors were locked. “There were no signs of a break-in. I had the keys to the house and entered. That’s when I saw her body.”

Ambiga said it did not look as if anything was taken and she could not speculate on what happened.

“We have not yet received the post-mortem results.”

She said Govender was not ill. “So her death came as a shock.

“Grace was responsible and committed to her home.”

Her neighbour, Babez Govender, said: “We have known each other since we both moved to the area about 23 years ago. She lived with her parents and took care of them. However, her dad died in 2018 and her mother passed away last year. Grace was a wonderful person.”

Another neighbour, Ernest Pillay, added: “I used to drive her parents to the clinic for their check-ups. Grace was always polite and kind.”

At the time of going to print, Govender’s family were still awaiting the post-mortem results.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an inquest was opened and the cause of death was not yet established.

POST