Durban - THE family of a man accused of killing two people in uMhlanga in December have been left heartbroken. The alleged gunman, Strini Chetty, 33, has been missing since the shooting on December 28, when Bilquees Hussain, 29, and Bradley Hiralal, 34, were killed. Chetty and Hussain are parents to two boys, aged 9 and 4, and allegedly bought a home in Newlands West about three months ago. Hussain and Hiralal were travelling in a black BMW convertible on uMhlanga Rocks Drive, near the Douglas Saunders Circle, when the driver of another black BMW allegedly fired at them and sped off. The convertible crashed into a barrier at the traffic circle.

Hussain, from Newlands West, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. She was buried on December 29 at a cemetery in Durban North.

Hiralal, of Phoenix, also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and later died in hospital. His funeral was also held on December 29 but at the Clare Estate Crematorium.

Chetty’s relative, who asked not to be named, said: “It is heartbreaking for three families to go through so much pain. We are saddened that families have lost loved ones, and our deepest condolences go out to them... The family was close to Bilquees, as she was a daughter-in-law in the home, and they are still mourning her loss.”

The relative said family and friends were searching for Chetty.

“It is unknown if he is still alive. We have no idea where he is or what could have happened to him. Three months ago, Strini and Bilquees bought a two-bedroom home in Newlands, and they lived there.”

Hussain’s sister, Noorie Jacobs, said her nephews were still asking about their mother.

“It is really hard for us. My mom is shattered. None of us expected this to happen. We want the man who did this to be found. We want justice for my sister and her young kids.”

She said Hussain and Chetty were not married. Hiralal’s brother, Denver, said they were devastated by his death and prayed for justice.

“My brother was a soft-hearted, kind and loving person. The manner in which he was killed is shocking. We are devastated, and we want justice.

“If this man is really not guilty, why does he not hand himself over to the police?”

According to a report in 2013 in POST’s sister publication, the Daily News, Chetty allegedly threw a kettle of hot water at Hussain. She suffered second-degree burns to her left arm, chest and thighs and underwent a skin graft.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the motive for the shooting was not clear and investigations were continuing.

She could not confirm whether Chetty was a suspect. However, a police source close to the investigation confirmed that he was.

