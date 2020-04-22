Family of Verulam businessman who died from Covid-19 urges people to stay home

Durban - A Verulam businessman who dedicated his life to uplifting the town where he lived, died of Covid-19 last Wednesday. Mohammed Asmal, 66, owned the International Hardware store in the Verulam CBD. His daughter Ayesha said: “My dad was born and raised in Verulam and loved this town with all his heart. This was his home and he wanted to see it flourish. He never liked to see people go hungry so he gave out food hampers to those in need.” Ayesha said her dad was in business for 45 years but chose to live a simple life. He encouraged his children to do the same. “He used to tell us to look after the less fortunate instead of trying to compete with the rich. My father wanted us to understand the value of life and never to chase money. It is now up to us to live out his legacy.”

Asmal, who suffered from diabetes and hypertension, showed symptoms of the virus on April 7. “He had a fever and had difficulty breathing. He visited a private doctor the same day and he was tested. The results were positive.”

Ayesha said he immediately self-isolated in a room at their family home.

“His condition deteriorated and he was hospitalised on April 14. He suffered organ failure and died the next day.”

The family did not know how he contracted the virus.

Ayesha said her brother also tested positive and he could not attend their dad’s funeral last Wednesday at the Verulam Cemetery as he had to self-isolate.

She said her mom, Amina, brother, sister and five grandchildren tested negative.

“At this time, we are drawing strength from our mother. I don’t know how she is managing to keep it together but she is.”

She said her last conversation with her dad was about her pilgrimage to Mecca in July. “Due to the lockdown, I asked him if I should request a refund but he advised me to wait in case there was a possibility I could travel.”

Ayesha warned people to stay at home.

“My entire family is split. You realise how alone you are at this time. All we can do is video chat or call each other.

“It is agonising and if people continue to break the lockdown rules it will only get worse.”

