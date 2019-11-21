Family of woman killed in Isipingo hijacking hire private investigator









Durban - THE husbands of two best friends who were killed in Isipingo on Thursday, believe it could have been a hit. They have since roped in a private investigator to get answers. Shireen Kalicharan, 39, and Brenda Naidoo, 44, both of Thrush Place in Lotus Park, were shot while in Kalicharan’s VW Polo. They were parked at a stop street at the corner of Mfundi Mngadi and Lotus Drive. The friends were going to a nearby shopping mall to buy snacks for their husbands, who were scheduled to attend a men’s camp in Eston, near Pietermaritzburg.

The weekend trip, that started on Friday, was arranged by their church, Scarlet Thread Ministries.

Kalicharan was shot in the lower back.

Naidoo, who was in the passenger seat, was shot in the head.

They both died at the scene. None of their valuables were taken.

Kalicharan’s husband, Pravesh, and Naidoo’s husband, Sandas, believe the killings were a hit and have hired Beaver Shanmogum to look into the case.

“I do not believe it was an attempted hijacking. It does not make sense,” said Pravesh.

“Why would they fire four times through the passenger window? A hijacker would generally go to the driver’s side and ask the driver to move, or he would pull the driver out of the car. But our wives were shot again and again. They were not just trying to steal the car.”

Pravesh said his wife owned baking, nail and massage businesses.

They have three children, aged 16, 11 and 5.

Sandas said they wanted closure.

He said they lived a few doors away from the Kalicharans and their families were close.

“We are not just friends, we are family. We have been robbed and those responsible must pay for what they have done.

“We are without our wives. Our children without their mothers. It is unfair.”

The couple has four children, aged 20, 16, 10 and 7.

Pastor Rakesh Singh of Scarlet Thread Ministries, who is counselling the families, said the women became close after Shireen joined the church four years ago.

Brenda, a housewife, was a congregant at the church.

“They were the first to volunteer to assist with any function. Their deaths are a loss to the church.”

Shanmogum said he believed the incident was not a botched hijacking.

“A passenger would not have the key to the car, so why did they approach that side of the vehicle and fire?”

He said he would work with the police to find the killers.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two cases of murder were being investigated.

A joint funeral service was held at the church on Wednesday.

