THE family of a 77-year-old grandfather, who was severely injured in a hit and run, are seeking witnesses to help find the driver. Sonny Govender was returning home after buying milk when he was knocked at the Brookdale robots in Phoenix last Friday night.

He sustained internal brain bleeding, a broken pelvis, and a fractured leg. Govender, of Stemside in unit 20 in Phoenix, is in a medically-induced coma. Brenda Naidoo, his daughter-in-law, of Wanslen in unit 13 in Phoenix, said: “A neighbour saw a crowd of people gathered around someone lying bleeding on the ground. He then saw it was my father-in-law and he called to inform my husband. “We believe my father-in-law was returning home after buying milk. A good Samaritan, named Rodney, transported him to the clinic and waited for us to arrive. The doctor said his injuries were severe and he needed to be taken to a hospital. His condition is not good."