Family seeks witnesses after grandfather's hit-and-run in Phoenix

THE family of a 77-year-old grandfather, who was severely injured in a hit and run, are seeking witnesses to help find the driver.
Sonny Govender was returning home after buying milk when he was knocked at the Brookdale robots in Phoenix last Friday night.
He sustained internal brain bleeding, a broken pelvis, and a fractured leg. Govender, of Stemside in unit 20 in Phoenix, is in a medically-induced coma.
Brenda Naidoo, his daughter-in-law, of Wanslen in unit 13 in Phoenix, said: “A neighbour saw a crowd of people gathered around someone lying bleeding on the ground. He then saw it was my father-in-law and he called to inform my husband.
“We believe my father-in-law was returning home after buying milk. A good Samaritan, named Rodney, transported him to the clinic and waited for us to arrive. The doctor said his injuries were severe and he needed to be taken to a hospital. His condition is not good."
She said Govender chose to live alone and was caring, fit for his age, and independent.
"He sells masala and is well known. He is involved in the church and often prays for those who are sick. We ask people to remember him in their prayers, as his injuries are severe. We are also seeking justice and urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on what happened to come forward."
Call the Phoenix SAPS on 031 508 2307.